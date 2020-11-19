Rev. Theodore Spears, 67, a native and resident of Norwood, La., entered into eternal rest on Thus, Nov 12, 2020. Visitation will be held at Nathaniel B.C. on Sat, Nov 21 from 9 am until 11 am. Funeral services at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious services will be restricted to immediate family only. Interment in Nathaniel B.C. cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving, devoted wife, Corine B. Spears, five brothers, Raymond, Lionel, Andrew, Isiah and Marshall Spears, four sisters, Stella, Mattie, Shirley and Genie Spears. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC. 225-683-5468.

