Rev. Theodore Spears
Rev. Theodore Spears, 67, a native and resident of Norwood, La., entered into eternal rest on Thus, Nov 12, 2020. Visitation will be held at Nathaniel B.C. on Sat, Nov 21 from 9 am until 11 am. Funeral services at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, religious services will be restricted to immediate family only. Interment in Nathaniel B.C. cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving, devoted wife, Corine B. Spears, five brothers, Raymond, Lionel, Andrew, Isiah and Marshall Spears, four sisters, Stella, Mattie, Shirley and Genie Spears. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC. 225-683-5468.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Nathaniel B.C.
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nathaniel B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
November 19, 2020
Our prayers goes out to the family of Reverend Spears. From The East Feliciana Male Chorus.
Henry Robins
