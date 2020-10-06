Theodore "Thomas" Thibodeaux, Jr. passed away peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Port Allen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 62. He worked maintenance for 15 years with the State of Louisiana and retired from Marchand Construction; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 pm, conducted by Deacon Minos Ponville, Jr. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Theodule and Beulah Thibodeaux; and brother, Bill Thibodeaux. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.