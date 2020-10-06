1/
Theodore "Thomas" Thibodeaux Jr.
Theodore "Thomas" Thibodeaux, Jr. passed away peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Port Allen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 62. He worked maintenance for 15 years with the State of Louisiana and retired from Marchand Construction; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12 pm, conducted by Deacon Minos Ponville, Jr. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Theodule and Beulah Thibodeaux; and brother, Bill Thibodeaux. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
OCT
8
Service
12:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
October 6, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
