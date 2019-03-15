Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theon Johnston Tooke was born on December 18, 1926 near Choudrant, Louisiana, the third of four children of Alva Brewster Johnston and William Archie Johnston. She died peacefully on March 12, 2019. After graduating high school, she went to college at Louisiana Tech and earned a degree in education in 1946. She taught school for one year and didn't like it at all. She met her love while working at an A&P grocery store in Monroe and was married in Sabine Parish on Halloween, 1948, to Parrott Franklin Tooke. Their marriage was full of love and laughter and lasted over 50 years. Parrott and their son, James "Jimmy" Tooke, preceded her in death, as did her parents, her daughter-in-law, Sarah Dupuis Tooke, and her siblings, Meytris J. Herlevic, Robert M. Johnston and Ruby Dawn Green. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret L. Tooke and son-in-law, Glenn G. Morris, and step-grandsons and their families: Christopher G. Morris, his wife, Kari Bergeron, children Ethan Webb, Audrey and Lorelai Morris; and G. Taylor Morris, his wife, Summer Robertson Morris, and children Harlan and Reeve. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bobbie Tooke Boudreaux, and her beloved nieces and nephews: Patricia H. Oglesbee, Peggy H. Purcell, William Johnston, Paul Johnston, Andrea Green Ragas, John David Green, Allen Tooke, Mary Alice Bourland, Sonia Marie Wood, Robert R. Tooke and Deborah Tooke Taylor. In her final years, she delighted in being outdoors, seeing the movement of clouds, the height of tall trees, the birds on the telephone wire, the blueness of the sky, the speed of squirrels running on tree limbs and, most especially, the vapor trails of jet planes. She was always looking up, pointing and saying, "Look! Do you see that"? And each such miraculous sight was attributed to God. Her faith was steadfast. Walks with her often included the "Only God can make a tree" line from the old poem. A service celebrating her long life will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 o'clock, with a service starting at 11 o'clock. A private burial will follow at a later date at Bayou Scie Methodist Church Cemetery, Zwolle, Louisiana. Sincere thanks to the management, staff and fellow residents of Southside Gardens Assisted Living for the years of care and companionship provided there. Heartfelt thanks to Ramona Matthews and Patricia Stewart for the genuine love and devotion shown to both Theon and to Margaret. Abiding thanks, as well, to Dr. David Fontenot and his nurse Audrey, of Baton Rouge Clinic for years of compassionate care. And thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for the end of life comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bayou Scie Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3060 Bayou Scie Road, Zwolle, LA 71486 or Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or to the . Theon Johnston Tooke was born on December 18, 1926 near Choudrant, Louisiana, the third of four children of Alva Brewster Johnston and William Archie Johnston. She died peacefully on March 12, 2019. After graduating high school, she went to college at Louisiana Tech and earned a degree in education in 1946. She taught school for one year and didn't like it at all. She met her love while working at an A&P grocery store in Monroe and was married in Sabine Parish on Halloween, 1948, to Parrott Franklin Tooke. Their marriage was full of love and laughter and lasted over 50 years. Parrott and their son, James "Jimmy" Tooke, preceded her in death, as did her parents, her daughter-in-law, Sarah Dupuis Tooke, and her siblings, Meytris J. Herlevic, Robert M. Johnston and Ruby Dawn Green. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret L. Tooke and son-in-law, Glenn G. Morris, and step-grandsons and their families: Christopher G. Morris, his wife, Kari Bergeron, children Ethan Webb, Audrey and Lorelai Morris; and G. Taylor Morris, his wife, Summer Robertson Morris, and children Harlan and Reeve. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bobbie Tooke Boudreaux, and her beloved nieces and nephews: Patricia H. Oglesbee, Peggy H. Purcell, William Johnston, Paul Johnston, Andrea Green Ragas, John David Green, Allen Tooke, Mary Alice Bourland, Sonia Marie Wood, Robert R. Tooke and Deborah Tooke Taylor. In her final years, she delighted in being outdoors, seeing the movement of clouds, the height of tall trees, the birds on the telephone wire, the blueness of the sky, the speed of squirrels running on tree limbs and, most especially, the vapor trails of jet planes. She was always looking up, pointing and saying, "Look! Do you see that"? And each such miraculous sight was attributed to God. Her faith was steadfast. Walks with her often included the "Only God can make a tree" line from the old poem. A service celebrating her long life will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 o'clock, with a service starting at 11 o'clock. A private burial will follow at a later date at Bayou Scie Methodist Church Cemetery, Zwolle, Louisiana. Sincere thanks to the management, staff and fellow residents of Southside Gardens Assisted Living for the years of care and companionship provided there. Heartfelt thanks to Ramona Matthews and Patricia Stewart for the genuine love and devotion shown to both Theon and to Margaret. Abiding thanks, as well, to Dr. David Fontenot and his nurse Audrey, of Baton Rouge Clinic for years of compassionate care. And thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for the end of life comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bayou Scie Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3060 Bayou Scie Road, Zwolle, LA 71486 or Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or to the . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations