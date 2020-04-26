On April 7th, 1937 there was a beautiful baby girl named Theresa Ann Hernandez - born to the parents of Maria and Armond Joseph Hernandez in White Castle, Louisiana. They moved to Plaquemine when she was 6 years old. She went on to attend school there and was a majorette her senior year of 1958, at Plaquemine High. She then married the love of her life, Herbert H. Hamilton of Plaquemine. They raised their two children: Donna Jo Hamilton Perera and Dan Mace Hamilton. She was a wonderful Homemaker, cook and a seamstress. She loved to crochet and embroidery and she loved to decorate her home. She later went on to work at the ARC in Plaquemine for the special-needs children. She continued over the years to work with the elderly at Plaquemine Caring and Claire Manor as an activity director. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren; Matthew A. Perera, Mallory A. Perera, and Ridge M. Simoneaux. She loved to garden, play Pokeno with her favorite girlfriends and travel, and she lived a long, wonderful life. She fought the long battle with cancer for 9 years and then our Lord called her home on April 24th, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum in Plaquemine. She leaves behind her children and grandchildren, her sisters Glenda Hernandez Cearnal (and husband Craig) and Judith Hernandez LeJeune (and husband Steve), as well as her several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special friend, Mr. Nelson Stein and her grand-dog Gypsy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Schillaci Hernandez and Armond Joseph Hernandez, her son-in-law Malcom J. Perera, and her niece Jonie Gum Foster. We would like to give a special thanks to Aunt Norma Hernandez and Carol Medine for their assistance over the years in going to appointments, your kindness and love will never be forgotten. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. D. Abernathy, Dr. V. Cataldo and Dr. D. Denicola and the staff at Marybird and the nurses at Plaquemine Bridgeway Hospice. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020.