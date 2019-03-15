Theresa Bourgeois Herrington "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God", Matthew 5:9. Theresa Herrington, a native and resident of Baton Rouge passed away at her daughter's home in Port Allen, surrounded by family, at the age of 94. And wishing to celebrate her 94th birthday with her Lord and Savior, she joined her Heavenly Father on the day of her birth, March 14, 2019. Theresa was a 1941 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and completed business college in stenography. For three years she worked at Standard Oil in the Patent Department, and it is interesting to note, for this employment she received a pension of $2/month for more than twenty-five years. In 1944, Theresa met a handsome sailor named Millard, and after he served two years in the Navy, Millard and Theresa were wed. They enjoyed forty-eight years of marriage, until his death in 1994. Theresa was a homemaker most of her life and dearly loved her family, friends and pets. She spent many hours as a cafeteria worker and volunteer at St. Pius X Catholic Church and School. Following her husband's death, Theresa became a "Pink Lady" and for twenty years volunteered her time, love and service to the residents of Lane Memorial Nursing Home in Zachary. Theresa lived a simple and humble life. She loved crocheting Baby Booties and Bibs for her special friends and relatives, and she was a life-time member of the VFW (Baker Post). But, she was perhaps best known as the little old lady who sold red worms on Hooper Road for nearly twenty-five years. Her ready smile and desire to help anyone in need will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the Pinnacle Hospice Staff, especially Theresa's nurse, Bea, her care-giver, Karen Banks, as well as her Thursday Prayer Group Members. Their ever-present love and support was always appreciated. Theresa is survived by one brother, Edward Bourgeois, brother-in-law, Ralph Guthrie (Martha Smith); three daughters, Lorita Sharon (Ralph), Crystal Fontenot-Yantis and Catherine Altazan (Jim); three grandchildren, Lonnie Causey (Kathy), Scarlet Fontenot (Carson Broussard) and Melissa Hebert (Dalton); three step-grandchildren, Amanda Newman (Matt), Sarah Altazan (Wayne Lee) and Clayton Altazan (Abby); nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lena Bourgeois, her siblings, James Bourgeois, Dorothy Walton and Veronica Guthrie, one sister-in-law, Marilyn Bourgeois, her soul-mate and husband, Millard Herrington and her beloved grandchildren, Buck Fontenot and Dana Sharon- Strickland. Visitation will be held at Resthaven on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm, and will resume on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen at 10am until the funeral Mass at 1lam. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, Theresa would ask her friends and family to devote time in service; volunteering in whatever capacity you feel most comfortable. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary