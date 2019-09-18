Theresa Brown Milton, a resident of Gonzales. She passed away at The Crossing Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge at 11:12 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019. Se was 78. Visiting on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 Highway 403, Paincourtville from 9:30 a.m until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Lionel Griffin, Sr. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Walter J. Milton, Sr. Daughters: Rhea (Stevenson) Jones and Frederica (Jerome) Ausbrooks. Sons: Andre (Kimberley) Milton and Walter J. Milton, Jr. Nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Brown. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019