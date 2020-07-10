1/1
Theresa Dever James
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Dever James passed away on July 8, 2020 of Covid-19 complications. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children: Nancy James Goodwin and Gary John James; grandchildren Edward James Goodwin IV, Brandon Paul James, Brett Shane Goodwin, Michael Lee James, and Kate Ann James. Her great grandchildren include Blake Goodwin, Nathaniel Goodwin, Lily Goodwin, Olivia James, Zoe Hess, Clark Goodwin, and Joseph Goodwin. Theresa was born on the island of Galveston, Texas on October 27, 1924. She was one of nine children. She was married to William Monroe James from1942 until his death in 1989. The couple met in Galveston where Monroe was in training for deployment in World War II. The couple lived New Orleans and raised their children there until 1969. After Hurricane Camille devastated Gulf Coast, the couple moved to Hancock County, Mississippi to help rebuild that area. Theresa was the Director of the Hancock County Retired Senior Volunteer Program from 1975 until her retirement in 1985. As director she initiated a number of activities for seniors, including the oil painting classes that she benefited from after her own retirement. She was an active member of the Hancock County Art Association and after Hurricane Katrina she painted a picture of the "Blue Roofs of Hancock County" that was displayed in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity in Theresa's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved