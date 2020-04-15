Theresa Frey Cooper
Theresa Frey Cooper, lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Chateau D'Ville Nursing and Rehab. She was 91 and a retired bank teller. Theresa had previously worked at Frey Brothers Inc., a family business until their closure. She is survived by her nieces, Mary Ann Rhodes Garic, Claire Rhodes Serio (Vinson), and Rosemary Frey Powell; nephew, Charles I. Frey, Jr.; and many great nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents Charles J. and Clara Ullrich Frey, her husband Alvin Peter Cooper, siblings Frances L. Frey, Joseph L. Frey, Clara Frey Rhodes, Charles I. Frey Sr. (Irma Johnson Frey), and niece Margaret Rhodes. A private service will be held. We would like to thank Judy (Lucille) and Nolan LeBlanc, Tammy Serio Cuccia, the sitters who gave such loving care to Theresa, and Comfort Care Hospice. To offer condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
