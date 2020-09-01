It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Theresa Gilchrist Salvato on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was a lifelong native and resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her son, Guyton A. Salvato, Jr. and wife Jacquelyn; and daughter, Mary Savoy and husband Dwain. Theresa's biggest joy was being the grandmother to, Michael Salvato and wife Crystal, Derrick Savoy and Shynne Larson, Gabriel Salvato and fiancée Keri Yarbrough, Victoria Savoy and Keegan Rodrigue. She is also survived by her three brothers, William, Ronald and Lee Gilchrist and wife Sylvia; sisters in law, Catherine Gravois and Mary Rose Roppolo. Theresa was proceeded in death by her one true love, Guyton A. Salvato, Sr.; brothers, JL, James, Norman, Elmo, and Lloyd Gilchrist; sisters, Rita Coupel, Yvonne Wells and Brenda Gilchrist; and lifelong friend Joan Doris Cole. A Rite of Christian Burial was held with immediate family at St. Raphael Cemetery, Point Pleasant. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff and aides at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, and The Carpenter House for their loving care. In lieu for flowers, please consider donating to The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.