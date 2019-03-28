Theresa "Butsy" Langlois Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana peacefully passed away at her residence on March 7, 2019, at 9:36 am, at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, John A. Williams, one son, John Raymond Williams; her parents, Olympia & Jules Langlois, Sr.; one sister, Louise Hanson; and two brothers, Ronald Langlois and Jules Langlois, Jr. She is survived by two daughters: Diane Williams Sparks and her husband Rudy; and Linda Williams Duhon and her husband Bo. Five grandchildren: Blayne, Lauren and Bret Sparks and their spouses; Katherine Els Sparks and Rachael Hender Sparks; and Erin Jones and Dana McCrory and spouse Parnell Jones. Six great-grandchildren: Austin and Brady Jones, Cameron and Dayne McCrory, Reiley Sparks and Finley Burton-Sparks; one great-great grandchild; Jayden Duhon, and one sister, Gloria "Puddin" Williams. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service, which will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019