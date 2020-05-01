Theresa Laverne London (MiMi), 62, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 27, 2020 at her residence. Theresa was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend who loved her family immensely and treasured spending quality time with those she revered. Theresa's memories will be cherished by her husband of 29 years, Jessie London of Baton Rouge, LA; children, Justin Scott (Tarneisha) of Baton Rouge, LA and Jalisa London of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, who she adored, Ethan and Zoe Scott of Baton Rouge, LA; mother, Evelyn Lee of Baton Rouge, LA; mother-in-law, Ruby London of Baton Rouge, LA; 3 sisters, Sandra Allen (John) of Walker, LA, Stephanie Dozier of Baton Rouge, LA and Desha Greely (Eric) of New Orleans, LA; a god-daughter, Breanna Dozier of Baton Rouge, LA; an aunt, who she considered a best-friend, Henrietta Scott of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Willie Matthews; grandparents, Glasper and Annie Nero and great-nephew, Austin Norwood. Visitation hours will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70722, followed by a private family graveside service. The family of Theresa London wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for your acts of kindness during this time of bereavement.

