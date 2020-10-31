1/1
Theresa Matherne
Theresa Matherne, age 57, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 29, 2020 due to an accident. Theresa is survived by her children Justin Bourgeois, Kyle Matherne (Afton), Lacie Prestridge (Chris). Her sister Tina Moore (Steve) and brother Jack Seeser. Her parents Mary and John Seeser. Her grandchildren Brendon Bourgeois, Breanna Bourgeois, Caden Prestridge, Mason Prestridge, Rylen Matherne, Emery Matherne. Her nephews Blake Cason (Amanda) and Tyler Moore (Kelbie). She is preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Francis Denicola, and Paul Seeser,Sr. and Ethel Scardina. Pallbearers will be Kyle Matherne, Chris Prestridge, Caden Prestridge, Mason Prestridge, Justin Bourgeois, Brendon Bourgeois, Tyler Moore and Blake Cason. Theresa lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. She will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
