Theresa, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet with her daughters by her side on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra C. Gourgues and husband Mervin "Butch", and Rose Lynn Hebert and husband Dennis; grandchildren, David Gourgues and wife Peggy, Kevin Gourgues and wife Kelly, and Victor Hebert and fiancé Destiny Angeron; great grandchildren, Sean, Anna, Brady and Benjamin Gourgues; sister, Stella Fournerat; brothers, Carlo and Salvador Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Victor Crescionne; great grandson, Matthew Gourgues; parents, Frank and Rosa Mancuso Michelle; sisters, Mary and Lucy; and brothers, Nick, Placito, Angello, Johnny and Joe. Pallbearers will be David, Kevin, Sean, Brady and Benjamin Gourgeous and Victor Hebert. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019