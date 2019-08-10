Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Morrison "Coco" Tumey. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Service 11:00 AM Broadmoor Presbyterian Church 9340 Florida Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Morrison Tumey, 95, resident of Thousand Oaks, CA passed away on August 4, 2019. She was born February 20, 1924 to Charles and Marie Morrison. Theresa or "Coco" as her family knew her, was a devoted wife and mother, always charming others with her kind disposition. She was an LSU alum and loved Tiger Football. She never missed a game- for many years as a season ticket holder, and later with family in front of T.V. in California. Theresa was a long time member of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church and also active with local NAMI organization. (National Alliance on Mental Illness). At 80 years old she made the brave move across the country to California to be near her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Pam Meiron and husband Matt, Cindy Murphy and husband Rob; 4 grandchildren Bridget Murphy, Joe Murphy, Zach Meiron, and Samantha Meiron. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph I. Tumey Jr. and son Andy Tumey. Also her beloved siblings; Bert Morrison, Bebe Martin, Dorothy Warner, Shirley Bankston, and Anna McAndrew. Services will be held Saturday 8/17 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd. Visitation begins at 10:00, service at 11:00 with burial following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NAMI ( donate.nami.org ) in her memory.

