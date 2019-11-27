Theresa Poole, a native of Maringouin and resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this earthly life on Wednesday, November 26, 2019 at Lane Memorial Hospital at the age of 65. Theresa retired from the State of Louisiana as an Administrative Coordinator 3 - Warehouse Supervisor. Visiting Friday, November 29, 2019, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, LA. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 Hwy. 77, Maringouin, LA. Interment: Church Cemetery. She's survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Latasha) Poole and Arien Charles Poole both of Baton Rouge; Four granddaughters, Alanna Sanders-Poole, Deliysha Batiste, Daijah Patterson, and Precious (Calvin) Dents; Two sisters, Linda (Joubert) Harris and Mary (Albert) Sheppard of Zachary, LA; Six brothers, Eddie (Carolyn) Poole, Baton Rouge, Charles (Ethel) Poole, Melville, LA, Harvey (Priscillia) Poole, Dallas, TX, Donald, Brian, and Robert Poole of Maringouin; Six aunts and one uncle, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Professional Services Entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019