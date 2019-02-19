Theresa Purpera Flint, a native and resident of Innis, she passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home at the age of 88. She is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Flint and Terri Flint; sons, Marty (Martha) Flint, Kevin (Carole) Flint; sister, Grace (Donnie) Fetzer; grandchildren, Dustin (Whitney) Flint, Kyle Flint; great grandchildren, Micah, Grace, Hannah and Rhett Flint. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clint Flint; parents, Vincent Purpera Sr. and Grace Sansone Purpera; seven siblings. A visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Innis on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Conducted by Rev. Brent Maher. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter in her memory, P.O. Box 905 New Roads, La. 70760.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Purpera Flint.
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019