Theresa passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday morning, October 25, 2019. She was 90, and a resident and native of Plaquemine. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 8:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Entombment will be at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by three sons: Colvin Joseph Hebert, Jr. of Sunshine, Warren L. Hebert of Plaquemine, and Ronald J. Hebert of Plaquemine; seven grandchildren: Melanie Brown, Jacob Paul Hebert, Brennan Hebert, Aimeé Hebert, Anastasia Hebert, Aubin and André Hebert; three great-granchildren: Carter Brown, Adalynn Hebert and Caroline Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband: Colvin Joseph Hebert, Sr.; Parents: Ludger and Therese Rome; eleven siblings, and great grandchild Conner Brown. She loved to play bingo and participate with the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019