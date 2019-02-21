Theresa Rushing Cockerham (BD November 9, 1923), a native and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on February 14, 2019. She is survived by a son, Tommy Cockerham Jr. (Latitia), a daughter, Glenda Tate; a brother, Kenneth Rushing (Almeda); three grandchildren, Tommy Cockerham III, Devon Tate, Connell Tate; two great-grandchildren, Tommy Cockerham IV and Kyra Tate. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cockerham Sr and daughter, Judith Cockerham. A memorial service will be held in early spring.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019