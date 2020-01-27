Theresa Schillage Distefano, age 93 of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on January 27, 2020 at her home in Independence with her family by her side. She was born on July 1, 1926, in Amite, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Angelo and Catherine Schillage. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful and sweet lady who always took time to help others. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roy Distefano, whom she cared for until his death in 2001. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Brad Hennig. Theresa is survived by her children, Angelo Distefano, Agnes Prevost, Catherine Gossett, Roy Distefano, Raymond Distefano, Darlene Loria, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rosalie Costanza. Family and friends will be received at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence, Louisiana, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Colonial Cemetery in Independence, Louisiana. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church or Mater Dolorosa Catholic School in Independence, Louisiana. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Charles Ducombs and Heart of Hospice. Most sincere appreciation to her loving sitters, Victoria Domiano, Gena Domiano, Misty Harrell, and Rhonda Domiano for their excellent care of our mom and support for our family. Theresa's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020