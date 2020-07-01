Theresa Sullivan-Wallace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Sullivan-Wallace, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., departed her life on June 25, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters, Shirley Christy (Shelly), Rita Sanford (Pastor Clifton), Jacqueline Wilson (Stan), brother, Robert E. Sullivan, Jr. (Gail). Viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at North Blvd. Macedonia Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Religious services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Clifton L. Sanford, Officiant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
North Blvd. Macedonia Church
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
North Blvd. Macedonia Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved