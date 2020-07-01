Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Sullivan-Wallace, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., departed her life on June 25, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters, Shirley Christy (Shelly), Rita Sanford (Pastor Clifton), Jacqueline Wilson (Stan), brother, Robert E. Sullivan, Jr. (Gail). Viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at North Blvd. Macedonia Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Religious services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Clifton L. Sanford, Officiant.

