Theresa ""Ione"" Vavasseur Couvillon born to David Avery and Pauline Laurent Vavasseur on February 22, 1935, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Our House for Respite in Plaquemine, LA. She was 85. Raised in a loving, faith-filled family, she was one of 10 children. Married to her high school sweetheart for 54 years, Ione and Ronald enjoyed raising their children, traveling North America and other continents with friends. She touched many lives cooking food for family and friends, and was a caregiver to numerous family members. In that spirit of caring, her lifelong career as an OB/GYN nurse was harmonious with her personality and passion. Ione engendered life-long friendships that she treasured both professionally and personally. She is survived by her 5 children: Dawn Couvillon Fontenot and husband Kenny, Daryl Couvillion and wife Lori Treuil Couvillon, Dwane Couvillon and Nancy Guillory, Douglas Couvillon and wife Bonnie Durnin Couvillon, Don Couvillon and fiancé Lynn Fontenot; grandchildren, Daniel Fontenot and Valerie Kaslauskas, Kristen Fontenot Saucier and husband Blake, Josh Fontenot and wife Sharena Laurence Fontenot, Chase Couvillon and wife Amanda Hathaway Couvillon, Kacey Allain and husband Devin Allain, Dillon Couvillon, Jamie Gehbauer and husband Luke Gehbauer, Jennifer Bougher and husband Todd Bougher, Jeanine Russo and husband Josh Russo; great-grandchildren, Brycelyn, Presleigh, Kennan and Adler Fontenot, Alaina, Alyse and Anna Saucier, Maddie and Asher Fontenot, Kaelynn and Jared Hathaway, Ruston and Gracie Allain, Leilynn, Emerie and Jules Gehbauer, Hudson and Gianna Russo, Nash and Jetta Bougher; siblings, Edgar and Brenda Marchand Vavasseur; Jeanne Vavasseur and Pierre ""Sonny"" Brignac, Jr.; Glyn and Judy Brown Vavasseur; brother-in law, Ron Read and a host of nieces and nephews. Waiting to welcome her was her husband, Ronald J. Couvillon; great-grandchildren, Ava and Jacob Saucier; parents, David Avery and Pauline Laurent Vavasseur; aunt, Clothilde Vavasseur; sisters, Marie Adele ""Del"" Vavasseur and Noel Vavasseur Read; brothers, Father Henry Vavasseur, Alfred J. ""AJ"" Vavasseur, Father David ""Stormy"" Vavasseur, and Phillip Vavasseur. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25 from 8:30-10:00a.m at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen with Mass of the Resurrection at Holy Family Church in Port Allen at 10:30am. Entombment to follow in Greenoaks Mausoleum in Baton Rouge. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Verly Polk, Hamah Young, Jackie Davis, Chineann Whaley, Marie Carlin and the entire staff at Our House for Respite who provided such loving care to mama and our family this past year. Ione always had fresh flowers adorning her home from her yard or florists. She loved the unique colors, shapes and smells, but more than flowers she loved promoting the legacy of her two great-grandchildren angels. Through their memory, a positive impact can be made in allowing children to bloom and blossom in life through education. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship to Holy Family School, 335 North Jefferson, Port Allen, LA 70767. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.