Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225)-372-7687

Therese "Tessie" Corsentino Graves Freeman "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or morning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." A most beloved wife, mother, sister, relative and friend, she lost her courageous battle with lung cancer on April 4, 2020. She was 61 and a native of Baton Rouge, a graduate of Broadmoor High School, and retired from Simplex Corporation and Advantage Nursing. She loved life, and when she walked into a room, it became a party. She was generous in her love, and it was returned to her multifold. She had that wonderful personality that never met a stranger, and when she loved you, you knew you were loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Dorothy G. Corsentino, a sister, Sharon Nicholas Chisholm, a nephew, Joseph Villamil, and sister-in-law, Mary Lou F. Finch and her former husband, Steve Graves. She is survived by her husband, Larry Freeman, Her only son, Robert Graves, two stepchildren , Tony (Keli) Freeman, and Kim Robinson (Seth), a sister, Annette Nicholas Woodruff (Murphy), mother-in-law, Shirley F. Brouillard, a sister-in-law, Liz F. Nikla (Robert) Hebert ,two brothers-in-law, Timothy and Dewayne (Kris) Freeman, her fur baby, Bandit, 5 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, an uncle and aunt, and an amazing amount of friends, far too many to mention, whom she loved and who loved her back. She will be cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Gone from our lives, she will be always remembered with tears and a smile until we all are reunited with our Heavenly Father in glory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020

