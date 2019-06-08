Therese P. Kappel, a native of Chackbay and resident of Gonzales, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Tabor of Gonzales; Denise Tabor Orgeron of Covington; Geraldine Simon and her husband, Robert "Whitey" of Gonzales; one grandson, Taylor Simon on Baton Rouge; four sibling, Ernest Perque (Jackie) of Chackbay; Patsy Folse (Danny) of Chackbay; Curtis Perque (Mary), of Gretna; and Rose Brazan (Paul) of Vacherie. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Kappel, Sr.; her sons, Howard Tabor and Dexter Tabor; her parents, Leopold Perque and Eunice Bergeron Perque. The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care given to Therese and her family. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019