Therrell Chamberlain Murray, Jr., 80, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born January 15, 1939 to Therrell and Phala (Murray) in Natchez, MS. On November 21, 1959 he married Janet Frances Fall in North Billerica, MA. He is a veteran of the Air Force and retired manager of Ingersoll-Rand. Survivors include his wife Janet, son Terry Murray, daughter Jackie Cook, son-in-law Mike Cook, step-grandchildren Angela Jolie, Courtney Cook and Austin Cook, step-great grandchildren Caden, Paxton and Peyton Jolie and Garrison and Collins Moore, siblings Glynn (Gaynell) Murray, Phala Wright, Marjorie Chisholm, Darlene Breland, Vernell Murray, Keith Murray and Kenneth (Ginger) Murray, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Therrell "TC" and Phala "Nanny" Murray, sister Marlene Woodall and nephews Kenneth Murray and Bobby Joe Woodall. Thank you, The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, for your loving care and support. Memorial donations can be made to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or . A Celebration of Life will be held with family at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019

