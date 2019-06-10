"Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8. Born June 2, 1930, Lester, a devoted, hard working husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident and native of Addis, LA. Lester retired from Gulf States Utilities and was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of VFW Addis Memorial Post 3785 where he served as chaplain for many decades. He loved hunting and was a long time member of the Richfield Hunting Club. Lester took great pleasure in watching the comings and goings of the Black Belly Whistler ducks that frequented his back yard. He was known as a town historian and has been referred to by many as "the smartest man I know". Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Friday, June 14 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his children, Toni Daigle (Berkley Ocmand), Scott Clouatre, Vicki Landry (Steve), and Rebecca Parker (Van); grandchildren, Derek Daigle, Kayla Daigle Aucoin, Adam Landry, Ashley Landry Drinkwater, Emily Landry McFarland, Anna Katherine Parker and Allison Parker; great grandchildren, Britley and Baby Daigle, Molly and Emma Kate Aucoin, Falcon Landry, Grant Drinkwater, and Ollie McFarland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his loving wife Bobbie Falcon Clouatre; his parents, Allen Joseph Clouatre Sr. and Irene Blossom Foret Clouatre; sister, Dorothy Clouatre Stevens; brothers, Allen Joseph Clouatre Jr. and James Gerald Clouatre Sr.; and great grandchild, Penelope Scott Landry.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 14, 2019