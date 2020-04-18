On April 13, 2020, Tom Mons died peacefully at his home after a long illness at the age of 73. Tom was born in Denver, CO during a blizzard in which the ambulance driver broke his wrist while driving over the snow! The rest is history. Tom lived a fun filled life traveling all over the world with his Air Force dad and family. Later after joining the Navy, he would joke that after being around airplanes all his life, he was now looking forward to being on a ship- only to be sent to the USS Lexington-an aircraft carrier that trained fighter pilots for Vietnam. Prior to enlisting in the Navy, Tom attended 2 years of college in Holyoke, MA where he met Sharon, his wife of 52 years. After finishing his tour of duty, Tom graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation, he was employed by Lorillard Corp for 30 years-retiring in 2006. After retirement, he worked part time in the kitchen at Amite Christian Academy, where he was loved by many children and workers. After giving his heart to Jesus in 1974, Tom's heartbeat would become his service to his God and church. He was a member of Amite Baptist Church for 42 years, serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, counselor coordinator, and choir member. And of course- there was the Easter Drama. Who could forget Tom getting his ear cut off during the arrest of Jesus scene or playing Barrabas, where he jumped off the stage over the first two pews (giving us all a heart attack), and his menacing voice while playing one of the high priests. Tom was a man of many jokes that kept people laughing. He was the king of corny jokes. He never met a stranger and everyone loved him. He is survived by his wife Sharon, son Reverend Frank Mons and wife Caroline; daughter Elizabeth Mons Sanders and husband Brock; sister Nancy Oberliesen and husband Joe; brother Gary Mons and wife Linda; his grandson Frank Mons Jr. and wife Victoria; granddaughters Elianna and Annelise Sanders, sister in laws Nancy Houde and Debbie Frady of Massachusetts, and Joanne Perez of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Thomas Harvey Mons and Kathryn Louise Mons. The family would like to give special thanks to his wonderful caregiver Keanna Huddleston and Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no wake or funeral. Burial will be at Port Hudson National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Live Oak Baptist Church. Remembrances can be given to Live Oak Baptist Mission Fund (35603 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70706). I am the WAY, the TRUTH, and the LIFE. No man comes to the Father except through Me--John 14:6. Remember, there is no Plan B. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in The Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020.