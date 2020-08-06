1/1
Thomas A. "Tubby" Allen
Thomas A. "Tubby" Allen, a resident of Bayou Sorrel, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 67. He is survived by his grandsons, Dylan Allen, Travis "T.J." King, Jr., and Dax King; great-grandson, Travis Ras King; brothers, David "Black" and wife Joyce, Anthony "Tony" and Michael Allen; and sisters, Elaine and Linda Allen, Jocelyn "Jackie" Duncan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha Allen King; son, Eric "Skeet" Allen; parents, David and Electa Allen; and three brothers, Walter, Butch, JD and sister, Judy Allen. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 6, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
