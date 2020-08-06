Thomas A. "Tubby" Allen, a resident of Bayou Sorrel, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 67. He is survived by his grandsons, Dylan Allen, Travis "T.J." King, Jr., and Dax King; great-grandson, Travis Ras King; brothers, David "Black" and wife Joyce, Anthony "Tony" and Michael Allen; and sisters, Elaine and Linda Allen, Jocelyn "Jackie" Duncan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha Allen King; son, Eric "Skeet" Allen; parents, David and Electa Allen; and three brothers, Walter, Butch, JD and sister, Judy Allen. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.