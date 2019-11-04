Graveside service for Mr. Thomas A. "Tom" Dunn will be 11 am Tuesday at Oak Lane Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Mr. Dunn was born in Hammond, LA on December 31, 1933 and departed from this life on November 2, 2019 at the age of 85 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, retired with Dupont Chemical Plant, attended The Church in St Amant; and served with the U S Navy. He is preceded in death by his first wife Dawn Schiding Dunn; parents Alvey and Bessie Bigner Dunn. Survivors include his wife Judy D. Dunn; children Deborah Anzalone (Philip), Steve Dunn (Sadie), and Terry Dunn; stepchildren Shane Harris (Stacie), Tab Harris (Becky), and Kyle Harris (Michelle); also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 step grandchildren. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019