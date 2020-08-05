1/
Thomas A. "Tommy" Haymon
Thomas (Tommy) A. Haymon, age 36, resident of Central, passed away of natural causes on July 16, 2020. Tommy is survived by his wife, Stefanie Crochet Haymon; his daughter, Melanie and his son, Tyler; Father, Densyl Haymon, Jr.; Syblings: Cynthia Perry (Timothy), Andrea Townsend (William), and Jessica Hardy (Joseph); and numerous nieces and nephews with children of their own. He is preceded in death by his dear brother, Christopher A. Haymon and loving grandparents, Densyl L. Haymon, Sr., and Margery Chapman Haymon. Tommy was a compassionate old soul; he was honest and a talented mechanic. He looked for the good in others. He loved his children above all else in the world. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He believed in the atonement of our Savior, Jesus Christ. A private service will be held where he will be surrounded by those that loved him.

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 5, 2020.
