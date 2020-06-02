Thomas A. Schweitzer
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Schweitzer, 67, of Baton Rouge passed away May 28th at the home following an illness. He was born November 3, 1952 at Camp LeJune, N.C. Son of Jerry Schweitzer and the late Nancy Schweitzer. Tom spent his career in hotel management. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family by traveling to see them. He is survived by his wife Vicki, 2 sons Jason (Kayleen) Bend, Oregon. Jeffery (Jessica) Las Vegas, Nevada, 1 daughter Jennifer (Jon) Breckenridge, Colorado. 4 grandchildren, Kinsley and Brooks Schweitzer of Bend, Oregon. Juliana Schweitzer of Las Vegas, Nevada and Lillian Simpson of Breckenridge, Colorado. A private family service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Church Funeral Services Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved