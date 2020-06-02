Thomas A. Schweitzer, 67, of Baton Rouge passed away May 28th at the home following an illness. He was born November 3, 1952 at Camp LeJune, N.C. Son of Jerry Schweitzer and the late Nancy Schweitzer. Tom spent his career in hotel management. He loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family by traveling to see them. He is survived by his wife Vicki, 2 sons Jason (Kayleen) Bend, Oregon. Jeffery (Jessica) Las Vegas, Nevada, 1 daughter Jennifer (Jon) Breckenridge, Colorado. 4 grandchildren, Kinsley and Brooks Schweitzer of Bend, Oregon. Juliana Schweitzer of Las Vegas, Nevada and Lillian Simpson of Breckenridge, Colorado. A private family service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Church Funeral Services Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store