A sad day it was at Lane Memorial Hospital on Thursday May 16th at 12:34 p.m. A great man, Thomas Alan Belt, went to be with our Lord in Heaven. So much of his life was left to live, yet Tommy was able to enjoy many great accomplishments. One of them was something few of us are able to do - find his true love and soulmate at the age of 15. In February of 2010, Tommy made Kimberly Ronsonet Belt his wife. He was the father of his amazing son, Ty Alexander Belt. Tommy was a very proud father and loved his family very much. They made their home in Zachary. Tommy was born March 16th 1981 in Baton Rouge and was the son of his very loving parents, Tommy and Lisa Belt. He lived and grew up in Slaughter, Louisiana until finishing school at Jackson High. Later he chose to become an independent electrician and AC Tech, though he also had a wide variety of trades. There wasn't much Tommy couldn't do. Tommy was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Boudreaux and his uncle, Kenny Boudreaux, as well as his father-in-law, Wayne Ronsonet. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Belt , amazing son, Ty Alexander Belt, wonderful parents, Tommy and Lisa Belt, his sister, Angela Belt, brothers, Adrian Belt and Kaleb Boudreaux, sister-in-law, Susan Belt, grandmother, Wanda Boudreaux, Kimberly's mother and stepfather, Martha and Curtis Louviere, her brother and sister, Joe, Amy and Jill Ronsonet, along with his 10 nieces and nephews, Kaiden, Alisha, Amya, Adrian and Devin Belt, Amelia, Olivia, Kiki, Evella, and Aubrey Louviere, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In times like this we must try not to remember or think of the bad or sad, rather we should remember the good, happy, great times and memories that Tommy has left us with. Services will be held on Monday, May 20, at Slaughter First Baptist Church, family starting at 9 and friends at 10, until services at 2 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019

