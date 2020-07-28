Thomas Allen Boone of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Leo and Nellie Kelley Boone, as well as his 3 siblings, Robert Louis Boone, James Leo Boone, Jr, and Delores Ellen Ball. Tom was born on October 6, 1938, in Hattiesburg, MS, and attended Walker High School after moving to the Baton Rouge area as a child. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served 4 years of which he was especially proud. After the Navy, he returned to Baton Rouge working for Gulf States Utilities and graduating from Louisiana State University in Finance in 1969 and obtaining an MBA from LSU in 1970. He began a long career in banking at Louisiana National Bank in 1969, followed by multiple stops in Texas as president of several banks in the MBank system from 1977-1988. Banking brought he and his family back to Baton Rouge in 1988 when he was named President of American Bank & Trust. He ultimately retired after serving as President and CEO of Bank of Commerce which he led from 1990-1998 and through its acquisition by Deposit Guaranty. He took great pride in that chapter of his career and the successes which he and his Board of Directors shared while with Bank of Commerce. Tom's faith life was important to him and he was an active parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer his entire adult life, shooting his age more than once, and was fond of convertible sports cars and fishing on the Louisiana coast. However, his greatest passion was for his family, including his wife, Joyce Marie Schexnaider Boone, who survives him after almost 57 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children and their spouses; Jill Boone Keller of Shreveport (Joey), Ryan Thomas Boone of Baton Rouge (Maradith), and Kevin Allen Boone of Houston, TX (Kim); and seven grandchildren who he loved dearly (Kaitlyn and Cole Keller, and Caroline, Ella, Hattie, Scarlett, and Hazel Boone). He also loved his dog, Nellie, who was an 80th birthday gift from his grandchildren and gave him many hours of companionship. The family would like to express their gratitude to the many kind and generous souls who supported them and Tom through these last days and weeks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at noon on Friday, July 31, followed by a private burial service at St. Joseph Cemetery in French Settlement, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70806 (alzbr.org
).