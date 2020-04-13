Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Andre' Bass. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Andre' Bass, a native of Ponchatoula and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 63. Private visitation and graveside services will be held at St. Mary's cemetery in New Roads, LA. Tom was born at Orange Memorial Hospital in Orange, Texas. He graduated from Ponchatoula High School and attended classes at LSU and ULL. He worked as a carpenter and builder. Thomas is survived by his 11 siblings, Mark "Kip" Bass (Melissa), Tyrone Bass, Frances "Ann" Bass Moody, Janet Bass Maumus (Jay), Barbara Bass VanVrancken (Thomas), Mary Bass Burleigh (Steven), Veronica Bass Lemoine (Marty), Judith Bass Niland (John), Desiree Bass Peebles (Richy), Sabrina Bass Lonadier (Joe), Stassi Bass Ogier (Damien); 44 nieces and nephews and 32 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Virginia McNicoll Bass and James Enoch Bass; brothers, Jon and James Bass, and sister, Belinda Bass Schoeffler. Tom was an avid reader and loved to fish. He had a quick wit and was always ready with a story or a joke. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He always seemed to turn lemons into lemonade. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

