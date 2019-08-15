Private Funeral Services were held for Thomas "Tommy" Andre Thibeaux, 67, at Delhomme Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Deacon Art Bakeler conducted the funeral service. Inurnment followed at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Tommy, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Thibeaux and the former Rose May Ticac. He is survived by his brother, Frank Thibeaux and wife, Maggie of Lafayette and one nephew, John DeBlanc and wife, Jillian of San Francisco, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Thibeaux DeBlanc and her husband, Daniel DeBlanc and brother, John Ernest Thibeaux, II. The family would like to thank the loving and dedicated staff of Courtyard Manor, especially Dawn Miller, Donna Boss and Donna Laughlin for their compassionate care that they provided to Tommy. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thibeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Aug. 15, 2019