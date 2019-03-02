The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Thomas Anthony Virnich, a native of Skokie, IL, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA., passed away early Thursday, February 28, 2019 peacefully at his home, at the age of 71. Thomas served in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Virnich; his children, Matt Virnich, Anne and her husband Nathaniel Freeman, Mark Virnich and his partner Leslie Smith, Katie and her husband Charlie Harrison; and his two grandsons, Gabriel and Samuel. Visitation will take place at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12:00 pm until a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019
