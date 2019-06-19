Thomas F. Ashford, Jr., 80, passed away on May 31st, 2019 in Austin, TX. He was born on Sept. 3rd, 1938 in Baton Rouge, LA. to the late Thomas Floyd Sr. and Lois Day Ashford and was predeceased by his brother Paul Owen Ashford. Tommy was a graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University with a degree in chemical engineering. He was employed in the petrochemical industry in Lake Charles, LA and Corpus Christi, TX. He enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing. As an adult, with the tales of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn as his inspiration, he and several friends built their own houseboat, drove north to the beginning of the Mississippi River and embarked on a their grand adventure navigating down the Mississippi River back to his birth town of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his children Denise Ashford Fondren, Kim Ashford Lyons, Thomas Floyd (Trey) Ashford III, Jenny Ashford Mendez and Kristen Ashford Manshack; 2 grandsons, 3 granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter. Private interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge, LA., July 13th.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to July 13, 2019