Thomas "Tommy" Aucoin, Jr., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm at the age of 40, surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was the very beloved son of Wanda Gaudet Aucoin and Thomas James Aucoin, Sr., and much adored father of Kila Stansbury and Bruce Aucoin. In addition to his parents and children, Tommy leaves behind a bereaved grandmother, Emelda Landry; god-parents, Kim and Larry Haber, all of whom he loved and had tremendous respect for; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tommy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Aubrey "Buddy" Gaudet and Kirby Landry; great-grandparents, Hilda and Earl Gaudet, Anne and Sammy Landry, Philomene and Leo Rodrigue, and Eva and Dewey Domingue, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Myrt and Carroll Aucoin, Sr.; great-grandparents, Belle and Evest Bourgeois, Martha and Albert Aucoin, Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tommy's children were his pride and joy, and he cherished them. He loved his children and family with all his heart and was willing to help anyone anytime they needed him. He often went out of his way to do so, even if it meant giving the shirt off his own back. He enjoyed fishing and frogging immensely and he was an excellent cook. He was also a skilled diesel mechanic. His quick wit and unique sense of humor was capable of lifting anyone's spirits. He possessed a very loving and forgiving heart and he felt empathy for anyone facing obstacles, pain, or grief. The family would like to thank the first responders and officers who assisted, as well as the staff at Ochsner St. Mary and Ochsner Hospital's Main Campus in New Orleans. We want to also thank everyone who prayed for him and us during this time.

