Thomas Barton "Tom" Bennett, Jr. is at peace after suffering from complications of dementia. He attended Baton Rouge High and graduated from LSU. Tom served as an officer in the U. S. Army and Vice President (CLU) of Provider Reimbursement and Provider Audit at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. He later became certified as a real estate broker and worked as an Oil & Gas Landman. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Eula Lee Safely Bennett and T.B. Bennett; his cousin, David Safely and his brother-in-law, George Carmouche. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gaye Beecher Bennett; sister, Anne Bennett Carmouche, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Anna Beecher Riseden & Rick Riseden, along with his niece & nephew, Mandy Riseden Giles and Connor Beecher Riseden, and their children, Elodie, Maddie and Henry Giles and Reese and Tristan Riseden. Tom was an usher at Trinity Episcopal Church and a longtime volunteer for Hospice of Baton Rouge. In addition to volunteering, he enjoyed quail hunting, mainly watching the dogs work and fishing. Tom owned 6 packed tackle boxes and 10 rods! Our family is thankful for the love and support from Hospice of Baton Rouge, and from friends and neighbors.

