Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Blaine Zetty Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Blaine Zetty, Jr., 50, passed away after years of failing health on July 9, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. A native of Milton, FL, he spent his early childhood in Detroit, MI, but always considered Crowley his hometown. He graduated from Crowley High and spent a short time in the Navy. After attending the former University of Southwestern Louisiana, Tom struck out on his own to pursue a career in software and technology start-ups when the field was in its infancy. Though he always considered himself a mathematician, his accomplishments in the field of software development are many and notable. His dedication to the pursuit of ""elegant solutions"" brought him to the top of his field and led him to work on some of the most successful video game franchises in history, including several versions of Madden NFL, Guitar Hero, and the NY Times Crossword Puzzle game (among many, many others). He also had a hand in developing the virtual reality-based training software used by the Green Bay Packers and the LSU Tigers, both in their championship years. Carl Sagan once said, ""Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."" Tom was a renaissance man with a life-long love of learning and an insatiable curiosity. He was a passionate musician throughout his life, and cherished the music he made with his bands – the Otters, and the Mystic Ordinaries. Known as ""Thomas the Tallest"" to his friends in the Society for Creative Anachronism, he enjoyed martial arts, crafting his own chainmaille, and occasional combat. He was a self-taught linguist – a master in Latin, proficient in ancient greek and biblical hebrew, and most recently a novice in Japanese Kanji. He was raised Lutheran, dabbled in Methodism, and ultimately became ordained as a celebrant priest in the Young Rite Liberal Catholic Church. He was always fascinated by physics and astronomy, and was deeply disappointed when he surpassed the height limits set for astronauts, though that never diminished his respect for NASA or its mission. He was similarly faithful in his admiration for Bono, Robert Heinlein, Richard Feynman, and New England Patriots Coach William Stephen ""Bill"" Belichick, the greatest coach of the greatest franchise in the history of the NFL. Above all, he loved his daughter, and sought to pass down his passions and expertise to her. Most of the time, she cooperated. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas B. Zetty, Sr. and Pamela Rathbun Zetty; and his beloved grandmother, Edith Rathbun. He is survived by: his daughter Amelia Leigh ""Alex"" Zetty, and her mother Adrienne Magendie Zetty, of Baton Rouge; his brother Joseph Zetty and wife Janelle, of Lafayette; his half-sister Jennifer Zetty, of Springfield, MO; his twin half-brothers – Zachary Zetty, of Springfield, MO and Cameron Zetty and wife Rebekah, of Reseda, CA; two nieces; five nephews; and a cadre of friends who, despite time and distance, meant the world to him – Anita, Chad, Chris, Colin, Dave, Dwayne, Glen, Jake, Jason, Jerry, John, Malcolm, Matt, Michael, Nick, Noelle, Quinten, and undoubtedly many others. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers he encountered along the way at Amelia Manor, Carrington Place, University Hospital, and Lafayette General. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm, to be conducted by Rev. Chris Andrews. Memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for his daughter, Acct no. 10798638, in person or by post to Campus Federal Credit Union, PO Box 98036, Baton Rouge, LA 70898, or to the . "He has shown you, O' mortal what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." – Micah 6:8.

