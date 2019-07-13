The Advocate Obituaries
Services
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Thomas Blaine Zetty Jr., 50, a long-time resident of Crowley and Lafayette, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. Please visit www.rabenhorst.com to read his full obituary. He is survived by: his daughter Amelia Leigh "Alex" Zetty and her mother Adrienne Magendie Zetty of Baton Rouge; his brother Joseph Zetty and wife Janelle of Lafayette; his half-sister Jennifer Zetty of Springfield, MO; his twin half-brothers - Zachary Zetty of Springfield, MO and Cameron Zetty and wife Rebekah of Reseda, CA; two nieces; and five nephews. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm, to be conducted by Rev. Chris Andrews. Memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for his daughter - Acct no. 10798638, in person or by post to Campus Federal Credit Union, PO Box 98036, Baton Rouge, LA 70898, or to the . "He has shown you, O' mortal what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." - Micah 6:8.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 13 to July 18, 2019
