Thomas Blaine Zetty Jr., 50, a long-time resident of Crowley and Lafayette, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by: his daughter Amelia Leigh "Alex" Zetty and her mother Adrienne Magendie Zetty of Baton Rouge; his brother Joseph Zetty and wife Janelle of Lafayette; his half-sister Jennifer Zetty of Springfield, MO; his twin half-brothers - Zachary Zetty of Springfield, MO and Cameron Zetty and wife Rebekah of Reseda, CA; two nieces; and five nephews. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm, to be conducted by Rev. Chris Andrews. Memorial contributions may be made to the educational fund for his daughter - Acct no. 10798638, in person or by post to Campus Federal Credit Union, PO Box 98036, Baton Rouge, LA 70898. "He has shown you, O' mortal what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." - Micah 6:8.