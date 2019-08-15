Thomas Brian Gauthreaux, Sr., a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 76. Born November 15, 1942, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all. He was a 1960 Graduate of Catholic High School, a United States Army Veteran, and a faithful, longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He was employed with Ethyl Corporation for 20 years and a retiree of the EBRP School Board. He was an avid golfer and a dedicated LSU fan who enjoyed working out, watching sports and old western shows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret "Maggie" and Eugene Gauthreaux; brother, Eugene "Dickie" Gauthreaux; son John Gauthreaux and daughter Michelle Duffy. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Elaine Gauthreaux; sister, Emily "Mimi"Guichet and husband Niles Guichet; son Thomas Gauthreaux, Jr. and daughter in law Debra Gauthreaux; son Donny Gauthreaux; granddaughter Taylor Duffy; grandsons Landon and Jacob Gauthreaux; and step grandson Adam White, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the prayers, love and support they have received during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank all of the ICU doctors and nurses of the Baton Rouge General Hospital especially Kandace and Cody for the exceptional love and care given to our loved one and our family during this time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019