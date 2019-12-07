Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Kiehfuss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas C. Kiehfuss of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died on December 3, 2019. Tom was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 17, 1943 to the late Elmer and Mary Kiehfuss. He was voted all-Ohio in football on both offense and defense during his playing days at Purcell High School in Cincinnati as a member of the class of 1961. That year Tom was the recipient of the prestigious That's My Boy Award given to the outstanding scholar-athlete in Southwest Ohio area by the National Football Foundation. He was inducted into Purcell's Sports Hall-of-Fame in 2004. Tom is a graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a captain of the 1964 football team and played defensive end for Coach Woody Hayes. He represented Ohio State in the Blue-Gray Game held in Montgomery, Alabama, that year. Tom retired in 2001 after a 36-year career in Marketing with Bridgestone-Firestone, Inc. He is survived by his wife Margot, daughter Julie and her husband Linn Fink, son Tom and his wife Mollie, and 5 grandchildren-Madelinn, Grant, Annie, Kate and Evie. He is also survived by 3 sisters and their families-Carol Demer, Betty Holden and Diana Mirek, plus one sister-in-law and her family-Karen Holleyhead. As per his wishes his body has been donated to the Louisiana State Medical School. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. George Catholic Church, 7880 Saint George Drive in Baton Rouge/70810 on January 18 at 9:30 AM. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the Woody Hayes National Security Chair at The Ohio State University, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus Ohio 43221 or Hospice In His Care, 3233 South Sherwood Boulevard, Suite 102, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816.

