Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Obituary

Thomas C Ranzino, Sr. was born on January 7, 1922 and died peacefully on March 17, 2020 having spent 98 years bringing joy and contentment to his family and friends. Tom was a faithful and dedicated husband to Patricia Bradley for 72 years, and a kind and compassionate father to Fr. Tom Ranzino, Mrs. Jolie Ranzino Messina, and Mr. Daniel Paul Ranzino. Tom spent a long career working for the U.S. Postal Service and then, after retirement, as loyal manager of Coffee Call in Baton Rouge. Tom is survived by his son in law, Mr. Carey Messina, daughter in law, Mrs. Denise Ranzino; grandchildren, Emily [Patrick] Eskew, Natalie [Justin] Marocco, John Thomas [Ashlynn] Messina, Catherine Mary [Zachary Goodnow], Sidney Claire Ranzino and Daniel Nathan Ranzino; and great-grandchildren, Elise, Andrew, Claire James, Olivia Rose Eskew, and Noah and Josie Marocco. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Cecile Ranzino, and Cecil Ranzino and Sr. Mary Thomas Ranzino OP. his siblings. The Funeral was privately held at St. George Church Mausoleum on Saturday, March 21,2020 due to current public health concerns. However, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Tom with family and friends at a later date. The family sincerely thanks the Medical Staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and the Staff at Carpenter House. Memorials in Tom's name can be made to St Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 22, 2020

