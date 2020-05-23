Thomas Casey Goodwyne of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in New Orleans, LA and resided in Belle Chasse for 53 years. He was the beloved husband of Jean Ruckert Goodwyne for 54 years. He was the father of Robert Thomas and wife, Lisa F. Goodwyne. Brother of Mary Ann Goodwyne Ford, husband Gary, of Rainelle, West Virginia. Brother-in-law of Colleen R. Schambra and husband Nicholas of Belle Chasse and Dale R. Jane' and husband Warren of Duluth, Georgia. Uncle of Kim R. Boudreaux of New Orleans, April J. Van Vlaardingen of St. Petersburg, Florida, Niels Nielsen of Haiku, Hawaii, Kyle Nielsen of Tucson, Arizona and Reid Jane' of Belle Chasse. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Thomas and Sommers Casey Goodwyne. Casey graduated from Behrman High School, Class of 1954 and then served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He later retired from Chevron Chemical Company after 32 years of service. After retirement, he and his beloved Jean traveled extensively and he was able to go fishing with his son and friends. He was an accomplished woodworker and built many swings and gliders for neighbors and friends. He built a desk for his wife and then one for his son. His infectious smile and good humor will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass will be Celebrated at Mothe Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences, stories and memories of Casey by visiting: www.mothefunerals.com
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 31, 2020.