Thomas "Pete" Chambliss passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 78. Pete was an Istrouma High School graduate, attended LSU, then he obtained his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Northeast Louisiana University. He was an independent pharmacy owner until 2009. In 1998, he was elected Secretary of the Louisiana Board Pharmacy. One of his proudest accomplishments was being the "Pharmacist of the Year" from the LPA. Pete was very active in all areas of his family, community, and especially St. Pius X Catholic Church. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia; four sons, Mark (Dana), Kevin (Dana), Quintin and Robbie (Mary); grandchildren, Carlin, Camille (Blake Womack), Sarena, Corey (Alexis), Landon, Haley (Patrick Johnson), and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Womack, Addison and Aiden Chambliss, and Lillian and Clayton Johnson; sisters, Eva Bankston, Evelyn Nichols, Betty Wall and Angie Lloyd (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete is preceded in death by his grandson, Schafer Paul Chambliss; parents, Curt Chambliss and Effie Chambliss; brothers, Milo and Jimmy; and sister, Etelka Kelly. There will be a private visitation and service at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's name to St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy. The family would like extend a special thanks to the staff of OLOL and Fr. Dunn.

