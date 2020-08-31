Thomas Craig Jurey, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home on August 29,2020 after an extended illness. He was born on June 11, 1961 to Clarence Edward and Dorothy Louise Berry Jurey. Craig graduated in 1979 from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Craig married Judith (Judy) Scardina on June 25, 1983. Craig was a very talented carpenter and the owner of Jurey Woodworks for the last 32 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, full of exciting stories and hands on experiences, and was always a delight to listen to. Craig enjoyed spending time in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, which is where many family trips were taken over his lifetime. He was a true product of his generation; there was almost nothing he could not find a solution to, and was always full of jokes and smiles. Craig was an astounding father to four children, and the grandfather of seven, who adored him and knew him as "Poppy." In his later years, vacations, time with his grandchildren, and Fox News had become just a few of his many passions. Craig would want everyone to know that he was a Republican. #TRUMPTRAIN. Craig is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Judy Jurey, along with his children, Rachel Cooper and spouse, Zack, Amanda Veazey and spouse, Booth, Stephen Jurey and spouse, Kate, and Grayson Jurey. His seven grandchildren are Peyton, Eason, Everett, Anderson, Lane, Brodi, and Bret. He is also survived by his siblings, Reid Jurey and Mark Jurey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dottie Jurey, and his brother, Bryan Jurey. Per Craig's request, a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at his home on September 12, 2020, from 2 pm – 4 pm.

