Thomas Dale Blackard, 73 of Denham Springs, LA, went to his heavenly home Friday, October 30. He was loved by his family and friends, many of whom are in the teaching and coaching communities. He was an Educator, Coach, and Counselor for over 30 years In the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from Istrouma High School. Before earning his Masters Degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, he served his country in the United States Marine Corp as an MP. Along with his family in the Baton Rouge area he loved visiting his families home in Valliant, OK, but his greatest joy came from helping his students succeed as well as coaching football and girls volleyball. Visitation will be at Lanier Baptist Church Monday, November 2 from 5:59-7:59 and resume Tuesday, November 3 from 9:02- 10:57, with funeral services to begin at 10:57. Graveside service will begin at 2pm at Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Minyon Rittell Blackard of Zachary, his son Adam Rittell and wife Rebecca of Central, 3 grandchildren Victoria Rittell, Noah Rittell, and Mikayla Pitre, 2 sisters Peggy Langlois and husband Ronnie of Denham Springs, Janell Brent and husband Larry of Gonzales, brother in law George "RIP" Rittell and wife Jackie of Zachary, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Sammie H. Blackard of Valliant, OK and Nathalie Rodreguz Blackard of Baton Rouge, Stepmother Una LaBarthe Blackard, and many aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank Baton Rouge General for your amazing care and kindness. We also thank Bro. Mike Ferguson of LBC. Donations can be sent to Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Dr. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70812.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store