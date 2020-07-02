Thomas Dedwylder, A longtime resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1936 in Quitman, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents Luke L. and Mary Alice Dedwylder. He survived by beloved wife Dolores. Together they raised three children: his daughter Vickie Hendrix; two sons Charles and Stephen and his wife Simone. Four grandchildren: Lauren Landry and her husband Morgan, Jason Hendrix, Wesley and his wife Jennifer, and Kylie Dedwylder. His great grandchildren: Londyn Hendrix and William Hendrix. His younger brother Charles and his wife Diane along with his three nephews John, Chuck, and David. Tom accepted God's gift of eternal life offered through faith in Jesus the Christ. He loved our country and the ideals and principles on which it was founded. He served our country for six years in the United States Air Force and Mississippi Air National Guard. He believed in traditional values of marriage, hard work, honesty, friendship, loyalty and perseverance. A faithful husband to Dolores, they married on February 27, 1960. A steadfast father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he was devoted to his family and provided for them. He was employed with Menzie Tile for 15 years followed by a 22-year career with Philips Kiln Service which required travel across the country and internationally. To some, Tom appeared gruff on the exterior and he had a dry sense of humor, but within he was kind, considerate, and genuinely concerned about the well being of others. He loved hunting and fishing, and always had at least one Labrador Retriever by his side. He was rarely seen without a baseball cap supporting LSU football and baseball. The family would like to offer special thanks to the firefighters at Fire Station 15, the Baton Rouge EMT and paramedics who were the first responders and the ICU nurses at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. While difficult to express in only a few words, the summation of the life of Thomas F. Dedwylder is: Christian, patriot, husband, father, and friend. He is now in God's loving arms which is the destiny of all who have placed their faith in Jesus for the remission of their sins. "For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 pm followed by a memorial service from 1 pm to 2 pm in the chapel at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
