Thomas Dunbar

  • "With Deepest Sympathy Ricky and Cassandra Brooks"
  • - Bertha Verret
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to Mr. Dunbar Family. Peace and Comfort..."
    - Marilyn Gosserand
  • "With deepest sympathy "
    - Tricia Bridges-Simon
  • "May God Bless U And Your Family In This Difficult Time Let..."
    - Carla Riley-Comery
Thomas Dunbar was born on September 16 and was a native of Convent, LA. and resident of Sorrento, LA. He transitioned to eternal glory on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in St. Gabriel, LA. surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his children and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 for 10:00am at Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc., 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. Min. Jhontre R. Green of Hopeful Triumph B.C., Officiating. Visitation from 9:00am until service time. Private Burial. Service of Compassion & Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com. "LOVE IS FOREVER!"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
