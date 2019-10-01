Thomas E. Gros (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Thomas Edison Gros will be 11 am on Thursday at St John Catholic Church Thibodaux; wake will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at St Philomena Catholic Church Mausoleum Labadieville. Mr. Gros was born on August 28, 1938 and departed from this life on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Audubon Home at the age of 81 years. He was a resident of Labadieville, retired Oilfield Inspector; and served in the U S Army. He is preceded in death by his parents Whitney and Elda Hebert Gros and his siblings. Survivors include his wife Patricia Blanchard Gros; daughter Tina Samanie and husband Conrad; grandson Bryce Samanie and wife Savannah; also survived by other relatives and friends. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
